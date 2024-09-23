Trains between Walsall and Birmingham cancelled as broken-down freight train blocks railway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The freight train broke down between Walsall and Birmingham New Street stations, West Midlands Railway said today. It was reported at 6am.

Rail replacement buses have been ordered and customers with tickets will be able to use them for National Express buses between Walsall and Birmingham.

West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a broken-down train between Birmingham New Street and Walsall all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations have been cancelled. Disruption is expected to last until around 8.30am today.

"We do have ticket acceptance with National Express between Birmingham and Walsall. Rail replacement buses have been requested to operate between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley."

"We expect the problem to be fixed by 9am. We estimate that our train service will be back to normal by 9.30am."

