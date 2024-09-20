Buses diverted as Walsall road 'partially blocked' by crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Express West Midlands alerted passengers to disruption to its services on Bloxwich Road in Walsall on Friday morning.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, just before 10.15am, it said the road was partially blocked by a collision.

It added services 31, 32 and X51 towards Walsall bus station had been diverted via Leamore Lane and Green Lane.

Bloxwich Road, Walsall. Photo: Google

Passengers have been warned to allow more time for their journeys.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.