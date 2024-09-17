Bus passengers warned of diversions after crash on Walsall road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision took place on Fordbrook Lane near Shelfield on Tuesday morning.

National Express West Midlands said the road had closed at about 8.45am and warned passengers of diversions.

It said the service number 8, which runs between Walsall and Lichfield, had been diverted in both directions via Norton Road, Walsall Road and Pelsall Lane.

Writing to X, formerly Twitter, the regional bus service apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

West Midlands Roads confirmed a crash had taken place on the road at around 8.40am.

On X, it said: "Fordbrook Lane, Shelfield, Walsall. Road closed. Collision."

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.