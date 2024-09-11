Traffic disruption on Walsall road as buses diverted 'due to works'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Express West Midlands has apologised for any inconvenience caused following the diversion of the service 41 due to ongoing road works on Lucknow Road, Walsall.

On X, the public transport group announced that the service 41 will now be diverted both ways via Wesley Road, Straight Road, High Road and Ashmore Lake way.

The group said: "Due to works on Lucknow Road, Walsall. Service 41 is diverting in both directions via: Wesley Road, Straight Road, High Road, Ashmore Lake Way

"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."