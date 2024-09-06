Woman taken to hospital after Burntwood crash which saw two cars catch fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A black Mercedes and black Izuzu were involved in the collision, which took place near to Chorley Road on Thursday evening.

Police, fire crews and paramedics rushed to the scene just after 7pm.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to Padbury Lane, just off Chorley Road, to reports of two vehicles in flames.

He said: "We were called to Padbury Lane, Burntwood, at about 7.10pm yesterday (Thursday) following reports of two vehicles on fire following a collision.

"Our colleagues from Staffordshire Police were already at the scene before we got there. Two crews attended.

"We made the vehicles safe before leaving the incident in the care of police."

Chorley Road at its junction with Common Side and Padbury Lane. Photo: Google

Upon arrival at the scene, ambulance crew discovered two women who had been involved in the crash, one of which was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision near to the junction of Chorley Road and Common Side at 7.04pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both women, who were the drivers of the two cars.

"One woman was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital whilst the second patient was assessed and discharged at the scene."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police confirmed officers were called to the collision.

He said: "Officers went to the scene alongside paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"The driver of the Mercedes was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.

"The driver of the Izuzu was discharged at the scene. Recovery was arranged and officers left the scene."