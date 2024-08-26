Motorists warned of delays after crash on main road in Himley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on its route planner, the AA said there is a road block and queueing traffic on the A449 Stourbridge Road, which was first detected by sensors just before 4pm.

The block is due to a crash on the A449 Stourbridge Road and is affecting traffic both ways, between School Road and Beggars Bush Lane, near the cricket club.

The update was posted earlier today, August 26. Image: www.theaa.com

On the AA's site, it said: "Road blocked, crash, queueing traffic.

"Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A449 Stourbridge Road both ways between School Road and Beggars Bush Lane. Sensors indicate that the road is blocked following an accident near the cricket club.

"August 26, 2024, 3:42PM (first reported)"