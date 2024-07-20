Major Staffordshire road re-opens following emergency water main repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

South Staffs Water said that the A38 southbound between the A513 for Alrewas and Hilliards Cross, near Lichfield, has reopened following emergency road repair works.

The southbound road was closed on Thursday afternoon, with National Highways West Midlands and South Staffs Water quickly closing the route to make way for crucial repairs.

The route has now reopened, with South Staffs Water saying that only the slip road for the Fradley turn-off remains closed to allow 'tarmac to cure'.

A South Staffs Water spokesperson said: "We can now confirm that both lanes of the A38 southbound are now open again, with just the slip road leading to the Fradley turn-off closed to allow for the tarmac to cure."

Early on Saturday a car collided with a bridge on the northbound stretch of the A38, between Alrewas and the turn-off for Barton-under-Needwood.

The South Staffs Water spokesperson added: "There weren't any issues on our end with the incident further on the A38, however please keep up to date on our social media for updates."

The slip road for the Fradley turn-off is expected to reopen fully on Sunday, between the hours of 5pm and 9pm.

More information can be found on the South Staffs Water website.