Football fans travelling home by train after Euro's match could face delays – find out why

London Northwestern Railway announced the issue affecting its services this evening.

It said trains "are at risk" of cancellations and alterations, which could impact passengers travelling after watching England play Denmark in the 2024 Euro's at 5pm.

In a statement to X, formerly Twitter, London Northwestern Railway said: "Due to a shortage of train crew, services later in the evening are at risk of cancellations and alterations across the network.

"If watching the football, the services may be disrupted following the match."

The rail operator runs trains between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton, as well as to Stafford.

It is not the first problem the company faced on Thursday, after also having a nationwide fault with its departure boards.