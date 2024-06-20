Train times displayed on West Midlands departure boards could be wrong this morning – here's why
A rail company which operates trains between Birmingham and Wolverhampton has warned of a "nationwide fault" with its departure boards.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
London Northwestern Railway announced the technical problem at around 7.10am on Thursday.
The rail operator runs trains between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton, as well as to Stafford.
It warned passengers that the times displayed on its departure boards could be inaccurate.
The rail operator added that suppliers were working to rectify the issue.
Customers should visit orlo.uk/HmBak for train times.