Tram passengers warned of delays due to essential works on Metro this weekend

West Midlands Metro has announced a morning of delays due to essential power works

West Midlands Metro announced that on Sunday, October 1, there will be no services on the line between Wolverhampton railway station and Edgbaston Village until midday.

The provider said this is due to essential works to upgrade power systems, and will mean that no trams will run from Wednesbury Parkway from 7.28am, or from Wolverhampton from 8am, until 12pm.

Tickets and passes for the Metro will be accepted on National Express bus services between Wolverhampton and West Bromwich, West Bromwich and Birmingham, and Colmore Row and Edgbaston Village; and on West Midlands Railway services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Essential works to upgrade our power systems will be carried out on Sunday, October 1.

"While this work is taking place, there will be the following changes to services.

"From the start of service until midday, there will be no services between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village.

"From midday until the end of service, trams will operate between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience that these changes may cause to your journey."

The company advised passengers to check its Twitter page for up-to-date information.