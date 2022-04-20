Man seriously hurt in three-car M6 crash near Walsall

The accident involved three cars and took place on Junction 10 of the M6 at around 3:20pm

The collision involved three cars and took place on the M6 southbound at Junction 10 for Walsall at around 3:20pm on Wednesday.

One man was treated for serious injuries and taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

Three other people from the other two cars involved were also assessed by paramedics, treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.

The lanes at Junction 10 reopened around an hour after the crash, with National Highways warning of 40 minute delays as a result.

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance service said: "We were called at 3:22pm to an RTC involving three cars at Junction 10 of M6.

"We sent two ambulances, and a senior paramedic officer.

"We treated a man from one of the cars for potentially serious injuries and he has been taken to Walsall Manor hospital.