Man injured as three lorries collide on M6 near Walsall

By Sunil Midda

A man is in hospital after a crash involving three lorries during rush hour on the M6.

Stock photo of M6 Junction 10
The collision happened at around 8.45am on the southbound carriageway near Walsall.

Three out of four southbound lanes were closed near Junction 10 and Junction 9 for around an hour as a result.

Two men were assessed by paramedics at the scene, with one of them taken to hospital with injuries "not believed to be serious".

One of the HGVs was carrying glass panels and is believed to have collided with a car, causing glass to smash across several lanes of the motorway.

Glass shattered across lanes of the M6. Photo: @ADz0la25CFC

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and expect longer journey times while the incident was dealt with.

A National Highways spokesman said: "The collision has been cleared and the lane closures have been removed. Traffic is flowing freely in all lanes.

"Approximately 4.5 miles of residual congestion currently remains on the M6 south between J10A M54 & J10 Walsall adding at least 45 minutes to normal journey times."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

A spokesman for the service said: "On arrival we discovered two male patients. One was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital. The second man was assessed and discharged at the scene."

By Sunil Midda

