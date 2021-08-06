The crane being driven up the M6 ahead of the weekend closure at Junction 10. Photo: Highways England

A video of the 18-wheeled behemoth driving up the motorway on Thursday has been released by Highways England ahead of the weekend closure of Junction 10, for Walsall, with the crane taking its place in a convoy containing at least four other lorries.

Traffic will be diverted up the slip road and back down the other side, rather than travel along carriageway underneath, while the crane lifts 44m-long steel bridge beams into place to create a new, wider roundabout, which will replace the existing 50-year-old bridges.

The work has been postponed twice, but the crane and beams - which each weigh between 90 and 120 tonnes - are now ready for the "significant step" in the £78-million scheme.

Highways England said only four cranes in the country are able lift the beams, and are in high demand.

"For this new date we have the crane committed to arrive on site over 24 hours early to allow some contingency," the agency said.

Long delays are expected as the M6 will be closed in both directions under Junction 10 from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday, August 9.

The giant steel beams that will be lifted into place. Photo: Highways England

Highways England Project Manager, Annie Hyett, said: “Both the specialist crane and the five braced pairs of steel beams have been transported to the region and we are ready to go ahead with this important work which marks a major milestone in this much-needed scheme.

“We know this is a busy junction and we would only close the motorway if absolutely necessary. Once complete, this work will tackle the congestion that has plagued drivers, businesses and local communities for some time.

“There are likely to be significant delays at times and we would urge anyone travelling along the M6 this weekend or in the local area to look at alternative routes if possible and to allow extra time for journeys.”

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area. To avoid the closure, drivers can get off the M6 at nearby Junction 9 for Wednesbury or Junction 11 if heading southbound.

From Junction 11, drivers can use the A462, the B4210 and the A35 Green Lane to reach Walsall, before using the ring road and following signs for the M6 to rejoin at Junction 9. Northbound drivers can use the same route in reverse to rejoin at Junction 11.