Marston's' former Wolverhampton offices set for flat conversion as brewing venture sale completes

The former Marston’s training centre in Summerfield Road, Wolverhampton, will be turned into 18 one-and two-bed flats after plans were approved by Wolverhampton Council.

The pub giant announced last month it was selling its 40 per cent stake in Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company to Carlsberg for £206 million, a deal which was completed at the end of July.

This brought almost 200 years of brewing in Wolverhampton, which began with Banks and Company at the city’s Park Brewery in 1875, to an end.

The former offices lie on the edge of the city’s West Park and in the shadow of the 149-year-old brewery.

The former Marston's offices in Summerfield Road, Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton with the city's 149-year-old Park Brewery in the background. Photo: Google

In a report, Wolverhampton’s planners said: “The proposal seeks to convert the existing building with apartments which is a welcome addition and a positive re-use of a vacant historic building within the conservation area.

“The alterations are sympathetic to the existing building and to the character and appearance of the conservation area. The proposed development is considered as to have no adverse neighbour impact.”

A statement included with the application said: “By allowing this conversion to take place it will introduce new tenants and owners into three empty floors of a heritage asset building which remains unused due to its current viability as an office.

“If left as is it is likely to fall into a state of disrepair.

“Although the works involved in the conversion will see some internal alterations it is minimal to achieve the design.

“The conversion will also provide sustainability and longevity for the building by introducing residents who will demand maintenance for the building should it be required ensuring it is well looked after in years to come.

“The proposed development would provide a suitable purpose for an existing building where there is high demand for its proposed usage and low demand for its current/previous use.”