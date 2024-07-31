https://da.ily/x8xi0ps

The Wolverhampton-based pubs group had announced on July 8 that it was selling the 40 per cent interest in Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company, also headquartered in the city for £206 million.

The Marston’s Board said the the disposal of the stake to a subsidiary of Carlsberg had been completed.

It had originally been due to go to shareholders for final approval after the board agreed to the sale, but new UK Listing Rules which came into effect earlier this month meant that was no longer necessary for Class 1 transactions such as the sale of the CMBC stake.

The Park Brewery at Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, where Banks's beers are brewed

CMBC includes the Park Brewery at Chapel Ash where Banks's beers are brewed. It was created in 2020 as a joint venture with Marston's getting £267m.

CMBC, which is to become Carlsberg Brtivic following the acquisition of the soft drinks group, will still supply beer and drinks to Marston's pubs.

Marston's says the sale will enable it to focus entirely on running its 1,30 pubs across the UK.