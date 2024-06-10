Homes plan for farm approved despite fears it would blight landscape

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cannock Chase Council received 16 objections to the plans for land at Hagley Park Farm in Slitting Mill.

Objectors said the detached homes would not be in keeping with the area and result in a loss of privacy for neighbours. There were also concerns about adding to traffic on an already narrow road and the loss of protected trees.

But Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee approved the application at its meeting on Wednesday. Councillor Mike Sutherland, who represents the Etching Hill and the Heath ward, said it was a “great development” and the “houses are needed” while Councillor Darrell Mawle said he couldn’t see any particular problem.

A report to the planning committee said: “The application site sits to the northern side of Jones Lane which serves an existing nine dwellings, with two dwellings recently being granted to the rear of the adjacent farmhouse. The application site lies adjacent to but not within the Green Belt.

“The new dwellings will be four-bedroom properties with garages, matching the height of the adjacent farmhouse and outbuildings. A single access point is proposed to serve the four dwellings however this would utilise an existing access.

“The proposed development proposes a high-quality scheme set back from the adjacent highway behind a landscaped buffer and set within spacious individual plots with rear gardens. The proposed layout, whilst indicative, would replicate the grain of development of the immediate surrounding area.

“A range of respondents raise the issue of the loss of the quiet enjoyment of their gardens and privacy impacts if the development was to go ahead. In relation to this officers assess that the predicted vehicle movements per day from four dwellings would not be a significant number and that noise impacts generally from construction are temporary in nature and capable of being controlled by condition.

“Any noise generated following construction would be reflective of a family dwelling similar to the noise created from the neighbouring properties.”