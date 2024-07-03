'I've been waiting nearly a year for a flat': Bloxwich residents air grievances as election looms

The General Election on July 4 will be one of firsts: Rishi Sunak's first General Election as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).

It will also be the first time that the new Walsall and Bloxwich constituency will be contested, following the abolition of the separate north and south constituencies.

The candidates for the Walsall and Bloxwich constituency are Sadat Hussain (Green), Shannon Lloyd (Conservative), Aftab Nawaz (Independent), Patrick Stillman (Liberal Democrats), Valerie Vaz (Labour) and Elaine Williams (Reform UK).

On Bloxwich High Street, the majority of residents we spoke to have lost trust towards politicians after years of empty promises.

Waiting at a bus stop on the High Street, Elaine Bassett said she wanted to see lower taxes for pensioners.

The 65-year-old said: "I don't believe anything they say. I voted for Boris [Johnson], but Sunak is not for the working class. My husband is a pensioner, he's semi-retired, and I don't think he should be taxed on his pension. We just about manage.