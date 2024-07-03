ID you need for voting - the cards that will and won't be accepted at polling stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Since May 2023, voters must bring photographic identification for certain elections.

Voter ID is now required at all elections and referendums in England, and Police and Crime Commissioner elections in England and Wales.

This will be the first year they are in place for a general election after the snap election was called six weeks ago.

Here's everything you need to know about voter ID ahead of going to the polls on Thursday.

New voter ID rules came in to force in 2023

What ID do I need to bring?

Your ID needs to be photographic, meaning bank cards and birth certificates are not valid.

You can also use an out-of-date photo ID provided it still looks like you.

Accepted forms of ID include:

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country (including an Irish Passport Card)

A photo driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government

Freedom Pass

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Biometric residence permit

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector's Document

Veteran Card

One form of ID that will not be accepted is the Veteran Card.

Introduced in January this year, a number of army veterans were caught out when trying to vote in local elections earlier this year when they were turned away from polling stations.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer apologised to those who had been unable to use their veterans’ ID card to vote in May, and vowed to 'do all he can' to have it added to the valid list of identification before the next election.

A Number 10 spokeswoman also said in May: “It is our intention for the new Veteran Card, which was rolled out in January, to be added to the official list.”

However, the Electoral Commission has confirmed it has not been added to the list of acceptable ID for this week's general election.

What if I don't have ID?

Unfortunately, the deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate for the general election has now passed.

You will not be able to vote without providing a photo ID at the polling station and will be turned away.

Why do I need to show ID?

The aim was to stamp out voter fraud and drew on the recommendations of a 2016 report by Lord Pickles which warned there was a risk of “significant abuse” if people could vote under false pretences.

But critics say actual claims of voter fraud are very rare, and opponents argue that the rules make it more difficult for certain groups to participate.