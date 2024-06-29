Labour's business chief raises a glass to Black Country brewery

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mr Reynolds learned how beer was brewed and bottled during a visit to Holden's Hopden Brewery in Dudley.

They were taken on a tour by managing director Jonathan Holden, the fourth generation of the family to run the historic brewery, which dates back to 1915. They also chatted with Mr Holden's son George – named after George Street, Woodsetton, where the brewery is based – who has also joined the family business.

Mr Reynolds said maintaining a strong economy was crucial to the success of small and medium-sized businesses.

He said there was no reason why towns such as Dudley could not thrive again given the right support.

"I feel that town centres shape how people feel about how the economy is going in their area," he said.

"The high streets are central to the identity of an area. Cracking down on anti-social behaviour, and empty-shop orders, which will allow councils to take control of empty buildings and bring them back to life, will make quite a marked difference.

"It won't be a case of going back to the old days, people have changed the way they buy things.

"There will have to be a bit more residential in places, there will have to be more of a leisure offer, which is why places such as this can play an important role."

Mrs Kumar said it was wonderful to see such an historic family business thriving, and being handed down from generation to generation.

"Dudley has got a really proud history of supporting pubs," she said.

"Pubs are not just places for people to have a drink, they are good for people's mental health and tackling loneliness.

"If you don't have places where people can have a chat and watch the football, then our communities would be much the poorer. They also raise a great deal of money for charities."