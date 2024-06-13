How your constituency will shape up in the General Election - and which way it might go

Aldridge-Brownhills

A Conservative stronghold even through the Blair years, it would be a sensation if Labour managed to take this seat.

Held with a majority of nearly 20,000 at the last election, the seat has since been extended to include Pheasey and part of Paddock ward.

It is made up of the following wards: Aldridge Central and South, Aldridge North and Walsall Wood, Brownhills, part of Paddock ward, Pelsall, Pheasey Park Farm, Rushall-Shelfield and Streetly.

Bromsgrove

Covering Hagley, Romsley and Belbroughton, the seat is unchanged since 2019 when Sajid Javid won with a thumping majority of 21,306. Mr Javid is not standing this time, but it would take a remarkable swing of more than 21 per cent for Labour to take control.

Cannock Chase

Another seat unchanged since the last election, the Tories are defending a majority of almost 20,000, although the former mining community has been held by Labour in the past.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's recent visit suggests it is one the Conservatives will be fighting tooth-and-nail to hold onto.

Made up of the following wards: Brereton and Ravenhill, Cannock East, Cannock North, Cannock Chase, Cannock South, Cannock West, Etching Hill and The Heath, Hagley, Hawks Green, Heath Hayes East and Wimblebury, Hednesford Green Heath, Hednesford North, Hednesford South, Norton Canes, Rawnsley, and Western Springs.

Dudley

Essentially the former Dudley North seat, but with the addition of the Labour-leaning Brockmoor and Pensnett ward, this seat will be an interesting one to watch.

With a notional Tory majority of 13,609, it would take a swing of more than 16 per cent for Labour to win. On the other hand, it was held by Labour from 1997 to 2019, albeit with sometimes wafer-thin majorities. Strongly pro-Brexit, the size of the Reform UK vote will be crucial here.

Halesowen

A confusing seat, made even more complicated by the recent boundary changes.

It is made up of the Dudley borough wards of Belle Vale, Cradley and Wollescote, Halesowen North, Halesowen South, Hayley Green and Cradley South, and Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood, with Sandwell's Cradley Heath and Old Hill ward, and part of its Blackheath ward also added in.

The seat has a notional majority of just over 12,000, making it the most vulnerable of the Dudley borough seats, although it would still require a near-14 per cent swing to Labour. If Labour win here, it will be on course for a 100-plus majority.

Kingswinford and South Staffordshire

There aren't many safe Conservative constituencies in this election, but this should be one of them.

Forming the bulk of the former South Staffordshire constituency, but taking in the Kingswinford, Wall Heath and Wordsley areas of the former Dudley South seat, it is unlikely to be a serious target for Labour.