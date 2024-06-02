Latest Black Country General Election opinion polls forecast who will win each seat

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak put an end to months of speculation by calling a General Election last month, meaning the people of the West Midlands will go to the polls on July 4 to select their next MPs.

A total of 13 constituencies make up the Black Country and south to mid Staffordshire, which are split between the Conservatives and Labour.

But with opinion polls predicting a Labour landslide nationally, what are they currently forecasting for Shropshire?

It's worth noting that opinion polls don't always give an accurate representation - many of us will remember how wrong they got it back in 2015.

All opinion polls will differ somewhat because data is gathered by interviewing different people.

We've used data from pollingreport.uk, a website that compiles multiple projections from different polling organisations.

Nationally, polls are showing Labour to take 393 seats at the General Election, with the Conservatives taking 192, Lib Dems 28, SNP 17, Green 1 and 19 'other'. But what about closer to home? We look at the candidates who pollingreport.uk give more than one per cent of the vote to.

Aldridge-Brownhills

Former Tory chief whip Wendy Morton is hoping to retain her seat, and the polls currently have her on 46.96 per cent of the vote. This compares to 35.63 per cent for Labour's Luke Davies.

Graham Eardley of Reform UK is on 9.46 per cent, while the Green Party's Joe Belcher is on 4.38 per cent and Ian Garrett of the Lib Dems is on 3.56 per cent.

Cannock Chase

Amanda Milling, MP since 2015, is forecast to retain her seat. The Conservative polls at 51.54 per cent, with Labour's Josh Newbury on 39.3 per cent.

Andrea Muckley of the Green Party is forecast to get 9.16 per cent of the vote.

Dudley

A rejigged seat which loses the 'North' part of its name, Tory Marco Longhi is hoping for a return to parliament.

At present the polls have him with 47.93 per cent of the vote and Labour candidate Sonia Kumar on 45.6 per cent.

The Green Party candidate is on 4.95 per cent and Lib Dems on 1.53 per cent, according to pollingreport.uk.

Halesowen

Pollsters have called this seat, officially a new one as it's been split from Rowley Regis, too close to call, with only two per cent between the top two parties.

Labour's Alex Ballinger is on 47.15 per cent, while Tory James Morris, who has been Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP since 2010, on 45.01 per cent.

The Green Party stands at 5.19 per cent and Liberal Demcorat candidate Ryan Priest is on 2.64 per cent.