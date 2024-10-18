Senior member of Mayor of West Midlands' team quits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Richard Parker’s chief of staff Lucy Caldicott has stood down from the job she has held since he swept into power in May, saying now is the “best time” to make this transition.

Speaking on a social media channel where she announced her decision, Mr Parker bid her a fond farewell and thanked her for her support during his campaign and since he was in post.

Lucy previously was a councillor and a cabinet member at Lambeth and said she is available for “interim leadership roles”.

She said: “Since May 2023, I have had the privilege of working alongside Richard during his campaign to become Mayor of the West Midlands, first as Policy Director, shaping his policy platform and managing stakeholder engagement throughout the campaign, leading on manifesto drafting and the access talk process with the Executive Board in early 2024, and most recently, in office, as his Chief of Staff.

“Having been a local councillor and Cabinet Member in Lambeth, and, before that, working in leadership roles in a range of organisations, I have always been clear about my personal ambitions to continue to make my mark in politics and social justice activism.

“Supporting Richard was something I intended to do for as long as possible while knowing that the time would come for me to step into my next chapter.

Lucy Caldicott and West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker during his election campaign. Photo: Richard Parker

“After careful consideration, I met with Richard to inform him of my decision to step down as Chief of Staff with immediate effect.

“The team has a clear agenda set for Richard’s first term in office and this feels like the best time to make this transition to allow him to recruit someone to lead the team for the rest of the term.

“While I embark on writing the next chapter of my adventures, I’m available for interim leadership roles, and ChangeOut is back in business for change management and strategy development projects.”

Mr Parker said: “You worked incredibly hard alongside me throughout my campaign and in office.

“Whatever you do next, you’ll make a success of and I wish you all the best. I’ll always be grateful for your hard work and support.

"Good luck and thank you.”