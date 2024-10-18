Dudley Lib Dems call for 'grown up politics' to save council from bankruptcy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After a trio of reports delivered hammer blows on financial management and decision making at the Conservative-run authority, the three political groups have been giving their reactions.

Councillor Ryan Priest from the Liberal Democrats and leader of Dudley Council’s newly formed Unity group, believes cross party cooperation will be vital to stave off a section 114 order from the authority's chief finance officer, which is made when it can no longer pay its bills.

Councillor Priest said: “The decisions the council is going to have to make in the next 12 months, and has made in the last six months, are painful.

“Our job is to make sure those decisions fall on those with the broadest shoulders, what we need is grown up politics not political points scoring.”

Dudley Council House. Picture: Dudley Council

Reports made public on October 14 from the Local Government Association (LGA) and Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) followed an interim update by the council’s independent auditors Grant Thornton.

The council’s leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, says changes all three reports call for are already happening and the LGA review is out of date.

He said: “Refer to the council agenda for October 21, changes to our internal processes are in the reports to be passed.

“Our close working with CIPHA, who are probably more relevant to our financial sustainability, will ensure the right progress is made but at the right pace so that we continue to deliver for the people of this borough.

“Therefore, a sustained approach led by the new senior officer team will bring the change needed to ensure Dudley avoids a 114 now and in the future.”

Labour’s leader in Dudley was quick to blame the previous Conservative government in Westminster.

Councillor Lowe, said: “The LGA Peer Review Report is damning. It finds the Conservatives have failed to act and have run our council into the ground.

“Residents in Dudley deserve better. Dudley Labour will keep up our scrutiny of the council and demand change to deliver better services for residents.

“Local councils were neglected by the Conservative Party for 14 years. Labour has been left to fix the crisis in local government and fill the £22 billion black hole in our public finances.”

Since May’s local elections, which delivered a hung council with no overall control, Labour took over many of the scrutiny committees which examine proposed decisions.

Councillor Priest is not convinced enough is being done to hold the ruling Tories to account, he said: “Labour have taken over scrutiny and I cannot tell you what’s changed.

“Scrutiny should not be about waving decisions through, this is a time for scrutiny to shine but it is not happening.”

Among items likely to be on the agenda in the next few months will be the future of leisure centres and libraries in the borough.

Councillor Priest said: “We cannot have a situation where we have a major town centre without a leisure centre, we have to work on how we modernise our leisure offer.

“Libraries are a red line for Liberal Democrats, we need a conversation about how services could change but we cannot allow them to close.”