Tamworth Council leaders and MP condemn attacks on Holiday Inn Express

The town’s Labour MP Sarah Edwards urged people to help police crackdown on the offenders.

Petrol bombs were thrown, windows smashed and lives put at risk in the hotel which houses asylum seekers as disorder broke out in towns and cities across the UK.

A police officer was injured during the violent scenes in Tamworth during which neighbouring forces went to help Staffordshire Police.

Clean up at Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth

This afternoon Cllr Dean and Mr Gabriel said: “The outbreak of violence and criminal damage is totally unacceptable.

“We will do everything in our power to support the authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to account for their actions.

“Everyone has a right to express their views, that must be done, peacefully and responsibly.

“While we understand and respect the right of citizens to express their concerns and opinions, we cannot and will not support actions that resort to violence, intimidations and disorder.

“These events are not a reflection of our town and its community.”

The Labour MP for Tamworth, Sarah Edwards, said in a statement issued on her social media accounts that the attack on the town’s Holiday Inn Express had put lives at risk.

Urging local people to help police identify those responsible, Ms Edwards said: “It is not protest. It’s not legitimate. It is crime and violent disorder. An assault on the rule of law.

“It was distressing to see petrol bombs and fireworks being thrown towards police and emergency workers and it was horrifying to see such violence towards the most vulnerable in our society.”

Saying such behaviour would not be tolerated, she added: “Those who are intent on stoking disorder and division are not welcome and do not speak for Britain or for Tamworth.

“It is fortunate that no one inside the hotel was injured, but rest assured those involved in the violence will face the full force of the justice system.”