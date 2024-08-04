Police respond to protests in Tamworth as crowds gather around a Holiday Inn hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Footage shared on social media has captured ugly scenes with crowds gathered outside the building where smoke can be seen among the crowds.

Police are responding to the incident and deploying specialist equipment as the rioters filmed swarming around officers.

Tamworth Police said: “We’re aware and responding proactively to protest activity in Tamworth today (August 4).

“Officers are deployed in specialist public order equipment. Robust action will be taken against those responsible for violence and disorder.”

Reports say the hotel houses in Tamworth asylum seekers who have come ot the UK.

The disorder at the hotel comes as hundreds of far-right protesters clashed with police in Rotherham, Aldershot and other places across teh UK in the wake of the murders of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside.