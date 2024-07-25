Furious residents launch campaign to stop Wolverhampton Council opening a children's home in their community

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The York Avenue home, in Finchfield, will cater for two children with severe mental and physical needs but has sparked complaints from local residents, a large percentage of whom are pensioners.

A petition has been launched by residents which has attracted 116 signatures expressing their opposition to the home, which will cater for two children with severe health problems.

The furore is following similar complaints about Wolverhampton Council's purchase of 11a Keepers Lane, Tettenhall, for £800,000 and conversion into a children's home.

In an attempt to quell the community's fears Wolverhampton Council has organised a meeting on Monday, at St Columba Church, Castlecroft Road, at 6pm.