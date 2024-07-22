West Midlands bus shake-up moves a step closer - when changes are due to take place

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A report which recommended a rail-style franchise system for bus services in the West Midlands has been approved by council leaders across the region in a behind-closed doors session.

The proposals, which formed part of Mr Parker's manifesto in the election campaign to become the elected mayor for the West Midlands, were approved by the board of the West Midlands Combined Authority. The report also recommended the authority should take greater ownership of the region's bus depots.

It was estimated that the changeover would cost about £22 million - with plans implemented by March 2027.

West Midlands regional mayor Richard Parker outside Wolverhampton bus station, with Pete Bond of Transport for West Midlands and Wolverhampton Council leader Councillor Stephen Simkins

Leaders were told the combined authority was at present paying approximately £50 million a year in additional subsidies to private operators to run services, but had been unable to prevent fares from rising and services being reduced.

This was in addition to more than £100m a year the Government and West Midlands Combined Authority were paying to support some contracted bus services, the £2 single fare, and other contributions and concessions in the West Midlands.

Under the franchising model bus operators would be contracted to run services, with routes, timetables, fares and other standards, such as a commitment to zero-emission vehicles, set by Transport for West Midlands, a subsidiary of the combined authority.

The current subsidy agreements with bus operators are due to finish at the end of December 2024, with a risk for further service reductions. Transport for West Midlands is working with bus operators, undertaking a review of services and looking to secure further funding to maintain the network during the transition period.

A spokesman for the combined authority said this would mean inevitable changes to bus routes and services from January, and more detailed information will be issued later in the year.

The next steps will see an independent audit of the franchise assessment, followed by public consultation later this year – with a final decision taken as soon as the end of March 2025, following a rigorous process set by Government legislation.

Mr Parker said: "Our buses are failing. The West Midlands is paying an additional £50 million subsidy every year to private operators and yet they increase prices and cut services year-on-year. Though the public purse is funding the incomes of private bus operators, we have no real say in how they run our buses. This has to change.

"With 232 million journeys across our region last year, it is clear that buses are the backbone of our public transport network. Without them, our residents cannot access essential services like schools, pharmacies, doctors’ surgeries or employment opportunities. I want the West Midlands to have a bus network that is affordable, accessible and works for all of our residents.

"One of my big campaign pledges was to deliver a better bus network, one that is designed for those who use it and rely on it.

"Our internal assessment has shown that franchising is the best option for the region, and now we will be clarifying these findings, with a view to rolling out the first publicly controlled buses on our streets in 2027."