Selfies at stations, songs, snaps and searching for offices: West Midlands' new MPs enter Parliament

After Thursday's historic Labour landslide the party is sending 11 new MPs to Parliament from the Black Country and Staffordshire.

Unable to contain their excitement, new MPs posted pictures from their local railway stations. However, only one Plaid Cymru MP had a Welsh choir sing them farewell.

Posing at Stourbridge Junction Railway Station, Stourbridge MP Cat Eccles said: "Here we gooooo! Off to Westminster today! #BareLegsNoTights."

However, Stourbridge's most famous resident George the station cat (who is rapidly being caught up by Jude Bellingham) did not get up to say goodbye despite being his new MP's namesake.

Cat said: "We're pals. He was having a kip this morning."

Another new MP who posted a picture of their departure was Stafford's Leigh Ingham, who headed down to the bright lights on Sunday.

She said: "After a lovely day spent with my nephew and niece yesterday, I’m on my way to the House of Commons for the first time as MP for Stafford, Eccleshall, and the villages.

"Time to get on with the job, and deliver the #change people voted for."

Rare for a post from a politician, there were 33 comments underneath and the vast majority were positive. Former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said: "Enjoy every minute Leigh."

Former soldier Alex Ballinger, the new Halesowen MP was never going to be late for his first day and posted a picture of himself standing in Westminster Hall in Parliament. The oldest part of the building, Mr Ballinger stood close to the spot where King Charles was sentenced to death after losing the Civil War.

He said: "Honoured to spend my first day in the Palace of Westminster. Lots of work to do, but I’ll always be a champion for Halesowen in Parliament."

New Dudley MP Sonia Kumar's heart skipped a beat as she crossed the Thames and saw her new workplace in all its splendour. Sharing a snap of Parliament on social media, she said: "There is nothing more beautiful than the view of Westminster on a sunny day.