Stourbridge Junction's George the cat raises cash with own merchandise

A calendar with images of George is one of the many items on sale. Photo: Olivia Mae Creations

The continuing appeal of the popular station cat has helped to provide much-needed funds for Black Country charities through the sales of George-themed merchandise.

George has helped charities Stray Cats West Midlands, Samaritans, Crafting for Communities, Black Country Food Bank and St Mary Stevens Hospice and Priory Park Community School to receive funds through donations from a company selling merchandise with his image on them.

A range of items, including coasters, keyrings, calendars, mugs and planners, have been made with pictures of George on them by Wednesbury-based company Olivia Mae Creations and sold online, with a percentage of each sale going towards charities the company supports.

A percentage of each item sold, such as a coaster, goes to charity. Photo: Olivia Mae Creations

It meant that, at the end of 2022, £2,831 had been raised from the donations made from sales of George-related merchandise, with £2,500 given as donations and £331 carried over to help charities in 2023.

The donations were £1,000 made to Stray Cats West Midlands, £700 to Samaritans, £200 to Crafting to Communities, £400 to Black Country Food Bank and £100 to St Mary Stevens Hospice.

Additionally, £100 was given to Priory Park Community School to enable the school to buy Christmas presents for children who may not have got a present at Christmas.

A message on George's Twitter page thanked everyone who had donated, saying: "Thank you so much everyone who bought a calendar or merchandise."