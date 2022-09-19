Council to spend up to £70k on new website platform to reduce risk of cyber-attacks

Previous attempted attacks on the council’s website have been blocked by the security system, cabinet members were told on Thursday.

But the current website platform will no longer be supported by software updates from November 2023, which would leave it at risk of security breaches.

A cabinet report said: “The council’s current website www.cannockchasedc.gov.uk was created about seven years ago. It has around 1.6 million page views a year and is not only a vital resource for the council to promote its work and services, but also saves the council money by enabling customers to find out about council services, carry out transactions and contact us without the need to make direct contact with staff.

“It is essential that the council maintains a website to interact with its customers. Consequently, an updated website platform needs to be procured to minimise the risk of a cyber-attack.

“It is intended to procure a new website platform in the latter part of this this year so that it can be installed and operational in advance of November 2023. The cost of procuring a new website platform is estimated to be £70,000.”

Cabinet members agreed to the £70,000 spend at their meeting on Thursday. The funds are set to be transferred from the IT website reserve to the General Fund Capital Programme for 2022/23.