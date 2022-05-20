End of police probe will put further spring in Boris's step

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions this week

A meeting with around 200 Tory MPs the previous day had gone well, according to sources, with opposition to his leadership among his own troops fading away.

The Met Police's announcement that it has finished its investigation into lockdown breaches is likely to put a further spring in the PM's step.

On one hand the 126 fines issued to 83 people in Downing Street is not a great look for the Government, with the rule-makers clearly not particularly interested in following the rules themselves.

And although the PM still faces a probe over whether he deliberately misled Parliament over Downing Street rule breaking, the fact that he has not received another fine is likely to put an end to any opposition from the Conservative backbenches, for the time being at least.

It puts the ball firmly into the court of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who let's not forget is the subject of a police investigation over his lockdown beers and curry in Durham.

Sir Keir – never one to be light on righteous indignation – has reiterated his call for the PM to resign, accusing him of being responsible for a "culture of rule-breaking" in No. 10.

While that demand will of course be ignored, Mr Johnson would do well to heed Sir Keir's other piece of advice, namely to focus on the cost of living crisis.

While the Partygate row has rumbled on costs for everyday living have soared, and the country is waiting with bated breath to hear what the Government plans to do to ease the burden.

Meanwhile the Labour Party has done little to change the rather dim view that many people hold of our politicians.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner was furious over an article claiming she crossed and uncrossed her legs in Parliament to distract Boris Johnson – a story she may well have been the original source of.

And in an embarrassing about turn, her attendance at an event where Sir Keir was filmed drinking a beer during lockdown was denied then confirmed by party bosses.

Last night Sir Keir remained adamant he will quit if the police fine him, with critics suggesting the fact that Durham has a Labour police and crime commissioner will play into his hands.

Regardless of whether or not Sir Keir is cleared, for many people the damage will have already been done.