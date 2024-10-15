Black Country Retro: 10 regal pictures of the late Queen Elizabeth II making a royal appearance in the Black Country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It's safe to say that in the Black Country, the Royals love us, none more so than the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Over the years the late queen made hundreds of visits to our beautiful four boroughs -Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley and Sandwell - as part of her royal duties and just to pop her head into the shop.

Whether it being visiting school children at Newbridge Preparatory School or visiting one of the exhibitions at the New Art Gallery Walsall, Queen Elizabeth II did everything in elegant style.

With that in mind, we have visited the archives to find ten pictures of the times the late Queen made the Black Country feel that much more regal.

Walsall:

Walsall Town Hall, Leicester Street, July 1977.

In 1977, thousands of royalists lined the streets of Walsall to welcome the late Queen as she marked the 25 years of her reign.

The late Queen Elizabeth ll visited Walsall Town Hall as part of a royal visit

New Art Gallery Walsall, Gallery Church, May 2000.

In May of 2000, Queen Elizabeth II visited Walsall again to open the New Art Gallery Walsall, where she also got to meet this delightful character.