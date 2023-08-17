Peugeot 408 has style and plenty of substance

Peugeot 408

Peugeot’s dramatically styled 408 had the very unusual event of someone following me into a car park after seeing it drive past.

He was convinced by the dark livery and fusion of SUV and fastback in the design that it was the Lamborghini Urus.

You could see his point . . . to a point.

It is a dramatic makeover, sleeker and more aerodynamic.

Plus, the longer and lower dimensions of the car give it a dynamic and aerodynamic shape.

It is also packed with state-of-the-art communications and safety kit.

The front features a deep grille at the end of a longer, dramatically swooping bonnet, with a clever configuration of daytime running lights among the front light clusters.

The rear is just as impressive with LEDs retaining the familiar cat’s claw style for the rear lamps.

In addition, there is a lower bumper gloss black trim, while the exhaust has twin chrome surrounds.

Overall, the lower profile means the vehicle now has a more slippery shape, while tinted rear glass and smart new alloys add a touch of class to the all-round appearance.

The interior has also had a major upgrade with the firm’s next-generation i-Cockpit interior with the now familiar compact multi-function steering wheel.

Fixtures and fittings are high quality with controls and switchgear logically placed.

www.matthowell.co.uk 07740 583906 Peugeot 408

Standard features include a 180-degree Colour Reversing Camera, rear parking sensors and safety is improved via Advanced Emergency Braking as well as Extended Traffic Sign Recognition.

Also standard is the 10-inch touchscreen that houses the i-Connect infotainment system which can be activated by voice commands and controls radio, navigation smartphone connectivity.

Navigation includes TomTom Live updates and speed camera alerts and a clever feature is the i-Toggle feature that allows owners to set personalised shortcut keys for functions such as climate, navigation or music favourites.

The 130bhp available provides plenty of urge and delivers the familiar raspy sound from the three-pot engine under acceleration.

Is lively enough, hitting 60mph in just over 10 seconds and, mated with an eight-speed auto box, delivers seamless shifts and decent economy of up to 50mpg, depending on how it is driven.

Drive modes Eco, Normal and Sport can be selected, depending on whether you're looking for economy or a little more pace.

Handling is sharp, while the ride keeps occupants comfortable as the suspension works hard to soak up the worst lumps and potholes.

Boot space is competitive within its segment offering 536 litres of space, opening up with the rear seats folded to a substantial 1,611 litres.

Safety is key with all models and the new model delivers plenty with a number of key safety and driver assistance technologies, including stability control, a full set of airbags, active safety brake with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane assist, programmable cruise control and speed limiter and those driver attention alert.

