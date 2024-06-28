Polestar adds new single motor variant to 3 SUV

Polestar has bolstered the number of powertrains available on its new 3 SUV with the introduction of a single motor version.

The new Long range Single Motor 3, which is priced from £69,900, comes accompanied by a claimed range of up to 403 miles. Up until now, the 3 has only been available in a dual-motor setup, though all versions get the same 111kWh battery.

There’s a neat readout ahead of the driver

Polestar says that the 3’s 250kW peak charging capability allows a 10 to 80 per cent charge to be completed in 30 minutes. Underneath, the single motor version gets the same high level of mechanical features as the dual-motor variant, with highlights including a passive damper system with hydraulic rebound stops which aims to deliver a comfortable yet dynamic driving experience.

With 295bhp and 490Nm of torque, the Polestar 3 can reach 60mph in 7.6 seconds while a high-performance Brembo braking system – the same as the one on the dual-motor version.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar says “With the Long range Single motor Polestar 3 we offer consumers a new entry-point for our flagship electric SUV. The rear-wheel drive configuration fits with our performance focused driving dynamics that make the car stand out in the luxury SUV sector”.

There are also six exterior colours to choose from alongside five interior setups and four wheel options. Plus, there’s the option to upgrade the 3’s on-board assistance systems with an extra Pilot Pack with LiDAR technology.