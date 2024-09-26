Bus replacement gets grounded on sharp bend in scene 'like The Italian Job'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Diamond Bus vehicle was snapped in its precarious position by a witness Clee Hill in south Shropshire, who compared it to the famous scene in the film The Italian Job.

Alex Williams, the Operations Manager at the Kidderminster Depot of Diamond Bus West Midlands confirmed that no-one was hurt in the Thursday morning incident.

Alex said: "Whilst sending out a replacement vehicle a driver turning the vehicle round on the carpark suffered a grounding.

"There were no passengers on board, and the driver is okay."

The grounded bus. Picture: Ruth Bufton

Mr Williams confirmed that there are "no delays to the service and the two vehicles operating" on the 292 route between Kidderminster and Ludlow are "on time", and added that the vehicle is back at the company's depot.