Fire crews tackle blaze in derelict building
Fire crews were called to deal with a fire which had taken hold of a derelict town centre building.
Crews from the Hereford and Worcester Fire Service Hub, Bromsgrove, Droitwich, Stourbridge and Haden Cross Fire Stations were called to reports of a large derelict building on Park Lane in Kidderminster being well alight at around 11.30am.
The crews worked to surround the blaze, with flames being seen visible in the windows of the building, and advised motorists and the public to avoid the area.
The first update sent by Hereford and Worcester Fire Service at 11.33am said: "Fire fighters from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service Hub, Bromsgrove, Droitwich, Stourbridge and Haden Cross are tackling a large derelict building which is well alight.
"Please avoid area and keep doors and windows closed."
A later update at 1.10pm said: "The crews have the fire in the derelict building in Park Lane in Kidderminster surrounded.
"However, we advise local residents to continue to keep windows and doors shut whilst there is a smoke plume.
"Park Lane is blocked due to appliances.
"Motorists and public, please avoid."