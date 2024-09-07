Fire crews tackle blaze in derelict building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews from the Hereford and Worcester Fire Service Hub, Bromsgrove, Droitwich, Stourbridge and Haden Cross Fire Stations were called to reports of a large derelict building on Park Lane in Kidderminster being well alight at around 11.30am.

The crews worked to surround the blaze, with flames being seen visible in the windows of the building, and advised motorists and the public to avoid the area.

The first update sent by Hereford and Worcester Fire Service at 11.33am said: "Fire fighters from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service Hub, Bromsgrove, Droitwich, Stourbridge and Haden Cross are tackling a large derelict building which is well alight.

The public was urged to stay away from the scene as fire crews tackled the blaze. Photo: Hereford and Worcester Fire Service

"Please avoid area and keep doors and windows closed."

A later update at 1.10pm said: "The crews have the fire in the derelict building in Park Lane in Kidderminster surrounded.

"However, we advise local residents to continue to keep windows and doors shut whilst there is a smoke plume.

Fire crews from a number of stations were called to the scene. Photo: Hereford and Worcester Fire Service

"Park Lane is blocked due to appliances.

"Motorists and public, please avoid."