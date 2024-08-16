Think you've had a ruff day? Firefighters save Rottweiler Hank the Tank from cat flap conundrum

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service attached a photo of a dog called Hank 'the Tank', who had managed to get his head stuck in a cat flap in Kidderminster.

Hank put on a brave face however, and he was soon free thanks to firefighters.

It said that a Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crew from Wyre Forest Fire Station was called at 1.26pm on Thursday, to a 'minor release' in The Oaklands, Kidderminster.

The crew used small tools to release him and Hank lived to bark another day with no injuries.

Image: Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service

The incident was resolved within 40 minutes.

