Think you've had a ruff day? Firefighters save Rottweiler Hank the Tank from cat flap conundrum
A fire service has shared details of the moment crews saved a poor dog who got his head stuck in a cat flap.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service attached a photo of a dog called Hank 'the Tank', who had managed to get his head stuck in a cat flap in Kidderminster.
Hank put on a brave face however, and he was soon free thanks to firefighters.
It said that a Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crew from Wyre Forest Fire Station was called at 1.26pm on Thursday, to a 'minor release' in The Oaklands, Kidderminster.
The crew used small tools to release him and Hank lived to bark another day with no injuries.
The incident was resolved within 40 minutes.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "A Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crew from Wyre Forest Fire Station was called at 13.26pm on August 15, to a minor release in The Oaklands, Kidderminster.
"The crew used small tools to release a Rottweiler dog whose head was stuck in a cat flap. There were no injuries and the incident was marked as pending closure at 2.06pm."