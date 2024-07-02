Police issue update on search that saw homes evacuated, dogs seized and suspicious substances found

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Experts from West Mercia Police's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to the property in Stourport Road on Saturday evening after the discovery of what police previously described as "a number of suspicious items".

Residents were evacuated from their homes whilst a 110-yard cordon was put in place - the cordon was eventually lifted on Sunday.

A search of the home ensued, which West Mercia Police said had concluded on Tuesday afternoon.

The force also confirmed a 51-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog and explosives offences, has now been released on bail while officers continue with their enquiries.

Two dogs which were seized from the property remain in the care of police.

Superintendent Melanie Paley, local policing lead for North Worcestershire, said: “I would once again like to thank the community for their support and patience throughout this incident, particularly those residents who were evacuated from their homes over the weekend.

“This is an incredibly complex investigation and enquiries will be ongoing for some time, including specialist analysis of the substances found at the house.

“The safety of our communities is paramount and, as always, we’d urge anyone with any concerns or information to get in touch with us.”

Wyre Forest District Council helped to temporarily house residents who were evacuated as a result of the incident on Saturday evening.

Ian Miller, chief executive of the local authority, earlier said three individuals and two families, include their dogs, were housed in hotels in or near Kidderminster on Sunday.