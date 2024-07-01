Arrest made and major road reopened after police incident involving bomb squad in Kidderminster

Residents were evacuated from their homes on Saturday night as the bomb squad attended the scene on the A541 Stourport Road in Kidderminster after what police described as "a number of suspicious items" being found.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team at West Mercia Police were called to the area and the road between Sutton Park Road and Goldthorn Road remained shut overnight.