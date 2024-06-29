New images released by police of wanted man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police have released the new images of Wayne Matthews as part of a public appeal to find the 51-year-old, who is wanted for a recall to prison.

The first image shows Matthews leaving Digbeth Coach station in Birmingham on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 18 and shows him wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

The second image was taken at Halesowen Bus station just after 6pm the same day and shows Matthews wearing a dark-coloured jacket, while also carrying two black holdalls.

The force said that it wanted to hear from anyone in the Clent and Hagley area that might have seen him and said that he also had links to Birmingham, Worcester and Southend-on-Sea.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Officers are continuing to search for Wayne Matthews and two new images are now being released in the hope somebody has seen the 51-year-old.

"Along with being wanted for a recall to prison, officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

"The new images show Matthews leaving Birmingham’s Digbeth Coach station around 3.22pm on Tuesday 18 June, and another where he is wearing a jacket which is the latest picture we have of him.

He was later seen at Halesowen Bus Station. Photo: West Mercia Police

"That image was at 6.02pm the same day at Halesowen Bus Station heading towards Hagley Road.

"We would like anyone in the Clent and Hagley area to notify police of any sightings or come forward with any information of seeing him around then.

"Matthews does have links to Birmingham, but also Worcester and it is currently not known if he has headed back to Worcestershire. He also has links to Southend-on-Sea.

"He was last seen wearing a grey t shirt, blue jeans, grey Converse trainers and carrying two black holdalls.

"If you see him or have any information that would help find him, please call 999.

"Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org"