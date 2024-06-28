"True icon of decent politics": Tributes paid to former West Midlands MP Dr Richard Taylor following death

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dr Richard Taylor, who served as an independent MP for Wyre Forest for nine years, has died at the age of 89.

Dr Taylor stood for election in 2001 on the single issue of saving services at Kidderminster Hospital and won the seat from Labour MP David Lock with a majority of 17,630, before holding the seat in 2005 and losing to the Conservatives by just over 2,000 votes in 2010.

The retired hospital consultant had stood on preventing the downgrading of Kidderminster Hospital and demanding the re-opening of its accident and emergency department and polled 8,000 votes more than the other three candidates put together.

Dr Taylor celebrates after being elected in 2001 as MP for Wyre Forest. Photo: David Jones.

At the time, he said: "This was a tremendous reaction from the people against a very powerful government and a very powerful political system that overrides the will of the people.

“We have shown that people can oppose the main political system if they feel strong enough.

“I am absolutely thrilled, honoured and deeply touched that people have held faith in me.”

He later went on to co-found The National Health Action Party, to encourage others in the medical profession to enter politics, and stood again in 2015 for election in Wyre Forest, although he was unsuccessful on this occasion.

In the 2014 Queen's Birthday Honours, Dr Taylor was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the community in Worcestershire, especially to Kidderminster Hospital.

Current Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier, who was elected ahead of Dr Taylor in 2010, took to social media to post a tribute to his predecessor, describing him as a true icon of decent politics.

He said: "I am genuinely devastated to hear of the passing of my predecessor, Dr Richard Taylor.

"He epitomised everything that is good about democracy.

"He stood up for his community on an issue that he cared passionately about and was elected to parliament to fight for that cause.

"For me, it was a privilege to have known Richard and that experience has always shaped my political thinking.

"My best wishes go to his family, and to all those people who supported him. He is a true icon of decent politics."

Dr Taylor leaves behind his wife Christine and a daughter, as well as a son and two daughters from a previous marriage.