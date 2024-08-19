Four people injured after crash near West Midlands Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A456 Kidderminster Road was closed between Kidderminster and Bewdley in Worcestershire due to the accident between the junctions of Crestwood Avenue and the B4190 turning at around 2.20pm.

It caused queueing traffic for motorists between Kidderminster and Bewdley and those trying to access the safari park.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A456, near to West Midlands Safari Park, at around 2.20pm yesterday afternoon.

"Four people were treated for injuries, none of which were deemed to be life threatening. No arrests were made."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an accident on the A456 between Bewdley and Kidderminster which happened around 2.20pm on Sunday afternoon, and treated four people for injuries at the scene."