Man, 29, arrested after motorcyclist killed in crash with van

West Mercia Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a van and a motorcycle on the A456 Bewdley Bypass on Sunday.

At around 5.45pm, a white Mercedes Vito van and a green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle collided on the A456 near the Heightington Road overpass. The rider of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

West Mercia Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a van and a motorbike on the A456 Bewdley bypass late yesterday afternoon.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed, or have dash-cam footage, of either the collision itself or the vehicles in the minutes beforehand."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, we discovered the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support and specialist trauma care at the roadside. However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

Anyone with information or footage relating to the incident is asked to contact PC Phil Jinks in the serious collision investigation unit at sciusouth@westmercia.police.uk or 01905 973097 quoting incident number 334i of June 2.