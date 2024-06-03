Motorcyclist dies after crash with van

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crash on the A456 near Bewdley was reported at 5.37pm on Sunday.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene and found one patient, the male motorcyclist.

The crews administered life support but it became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, we discovered the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support and specialist trauma care at the roadside. However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"The driver of the van was assessed and discharged without needing to be taken to hospital."