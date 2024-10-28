Cancer Research fundraisers given £5,000 cash windfall from golfers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual event at Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club was organised by the Rainbow Cancer Care Foundation in support of various charities.

Peter Tomlinson, outgoing chairman of the district’s Cancer Research UK fundraising committee, described the donation as “extremely generous”.

He added: “We are a small committee and alongside our own events, look to others to support us in raising money for life-saving research. We are enormously grateful to receive such a large donation.”

The foundation has raised an incredible £215,000 since it was formed in 2010 by Ange Gaskell, in memory of her mother Doreen Morton who died from cancer.

Sadly, Ange was also diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and died in 2019, since when the annual golf day has been held in her memory.

Beneficiaries of this summer’s event also included Macmillan Cancer Support, Kidderminster Hospital’s Millbrook Suite, the Kidderminster and Worcestershire Prostate Cancer Support Group and West Midlands Air Ambulance.

Next year’s Rainbow Golf Day will be held on Friday June 27 and anyone interested in entering a team or sponsoring the event should contact the Pro Shop at Cleobury Golf Club.