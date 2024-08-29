Police warning to be on the lookout for 'suspicious meat' after medicated sheep stolen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Worcestershire residents are being advised to be vigilant after three sheep were stolen and possibly illegally butchered over the bank holiday weekend.

The three sheep were taken from Caddesley Corbett, between Kidderminster and Bromsgrove, and were noted as being on medication which would make them unfit for human consumption.

Police Community Support Officer Kate Easthope said: "We're concerned that if the meat from these sheep has entered the food chain, it could cause serious health issues for those who consume it.

"As always, for your safety, we would only advise buying and consuming meat from reputable sources.

"As well as being unsafe for consumers, illegal butchery is a serious offence which can cause unnecessary suffering to the animal. Rural crimes like this also have a serious financial impact on our farming communities.

"We've launched an investigation into this incident and I would ask, as always, that people contact us if they think someone is illegally selling meat."

Anyone with information about the theft of the sheep, or who may have been offered meat for sale in the last few days which may be suspicious, is asked to contact PCSO Kate Easthope at 07773046202, or alternatively, email kate.easthope@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 453i of 25 August.