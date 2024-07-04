Welsh singer Aled Jones heading toKidderminster for local choir's milestone concert

The Men in Red of the award-winning choir were “overjoyed” when the performer and broadcaster, who shot to fame as a choir boy with his top five hit Walking in the Air, agreed to take part in the performance.

The Welsh-born singer will perform a number of solo favourites as well as being accompanied by the choir in the concert at Birmingham Town Hall. The Walking in the Air singer shot to stardom as an angelic faced child in the 1980s and then went on to become a housewives favourite presenting Songs of Praise.

However, the popular family man was taken off air by the BBC after accusations emerged in 2017 about him sending inappropriate messages to a female colleague. Now the 53-year-old is letting his music do the talking again.

The milestsone event on Friday, September 6, will also feature popular women’s choir the Kidderminster Valentines.

John Parkinson, choir member and communications manager, said: “It’s quite a coup for us to celebrate our 120 th anniversary with a star like Aled and in such auspicious surroundings.

“We were overjoyed when he agreed and can’t wait to share the stage and sing with him. It will be so special and such a memorable occasion for us, our friends from the Valentines and our supporters.”

The evening promises to be an entertaining, eclectic mix of songs and with tickets expected to sell fast, concert goers are advised to book early.

Kidderminster Male Choir is one of the oldest and has entertained audiences abroad as well as across the UK. It marked its centenary with a sell-out concert at Birmingham Symphony Hall and has performed at top venues including London’s Royal Albert Hall and the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

It has also raised many thousands of pounds for charities, including £55,000 for Help for Heroes.

Several thousand pounds has already been raised for this year’s chosen charity, the Kidderminsterand Worcestershire Prostate Cancer Support Group, in memory of a much-loved member who died from the disease.

Tickets for the Gala Concert are on sale from £39 at https://bmusic.co.uk/your-visit/town-hall.