Cancer charity's lunch celebrating £1m milestone raises further £4,000

The sell-out event for the Wyre Forest Committee of Cancer Research UK, at Bewdley’s Wharton Park Golf and Country Club, also attracted a record number of guests, totalling 140.

Committee chairman Peter Tomlinson said: “We are thrilled our lunch was such a great success and that so many old and new friends joined us for what was a momentous occasion.

“With the support of the people of Wyre Forest, we have absolutely smashed our £1 million goal, having raised £1,010,000 for life-saving research.”

Treasurer David Smith said: “It was the aim of our founder Margaret Griffin to raise £1 million. Sadly, after running the committee for more than 50 years, she died aged 91 in 2021 and we now carry the baton."

The committee’s next event is a Jazz Night featuring several top West Midlands’ musicians, at St George’s Hall, Bewdley, on Friday July 19 at 7.30pm.

Guests are invited to take their own picnic and the bar will be open. Tickets, priced £20, are available from Mr Tomlinson on 07836 595514.