Joy as charity achieves late founder's dream of raising £1m for Cancer Research UK

The announcement was made at the sell-out annual fundraising lunch organised by the small committee on today (Tuesday) and attended by 140 guests including a host of dignitaries.

Margaret Griffin established the committee with her husband Leonard around 1966, but he died from cancer in 1989 and Margaret passed away in 2021, aged 91, as the committee was tantalisingly close to its goal, with in excess of £900,000 raised.

The committee, which runs its own fundraising events, encourages others to raise funds on its behalf and for people to leave money as bequests and in memoriams, has raised £500,000 in the last 16 years alone.

Its chairman Peter Tomlinson, retired broadcaster, former Worcestershire County Council chairman and West Midlands High Sheriff, broke the news that the goal had been achieved at the lunch held at Wharton Park Golf and Country Club.

He said: “Sadly, Margaret died before we reached £1 million, but we were determined to make her dream come true and now we have, thanks to our hardworking committee and the people of Wyre Forest who have supported us. This is a very special moment for our committee.”

Guests paid a minute’s silence in memory of Viv Watson, the latest of five long standing committee members who have been lost in the last three years, namely Margaret, Drene

Baker, Gerry Wilner and Mabel Bond and previously Ann Griffiths, wife of committee member Mike Griffiths.

Mr Tomlinson, creator of 70s children’s TV show Tiswas, whose wife, Dr Alison Summers, also died from cancer in 2020, said: “Cancer impacts in the most profound way on the lives of so many of us, making funding for research to combat this dreadful disease paramount.”

Previous popular speaker Professor Lawrence Young, professor of molecular oncology and director of Warwick Cancer Research Centre, returned to applause as he gave a fascinating insight into the latest research into cancer treatments and cures.

Mr Tomlinson, who is retiring as chair after 32 years, added his thanks to new committee members Anita Rose, Vicky Chapman, Jan Smith and Jacqui Broad. He also added his gratitude to long-serving members Mike Griffiths, David Smith, Greet Salmon, Heather Goodwin, Sarah Beadsworth and to Jean Morgan for her many years as secretary.