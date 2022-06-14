Former Wolverhampton care home on market after 'inadequate' rating

Abbey Lodge

People were moved out of a care home in Tettenhall which has been rated inadequate by a healthcare watchdog.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) chiefs criticised Abbey Lodge Care Home after finding "significant issues" with its care, leadership and culture.

Inspectors, who visited in January, found vulnerable were put at risk and residents weren't always supported to safely eat and drink – putting them at risk of choking.

All the residents were moved out to alternative accommodation after the inspection, which saw the care home's rating drop from being 'good' in all areas to 'inadequate' overall.

The service was placed into special measures – requiring them to make urgent improvements – by the watchdog, whilst residents were moved out in March due to the provider being unable to secure insurance.

The registration with the CQC was cancelled in May and the site has since closed. It has been put on the market and is being offered to let through Midlands property agents Bond Wolfe. The leasehold on the property is currently valued at £11,000 per calendar month.

Amanda Lyndon, CQC’s head of adult social care inspection, said: "We carried out an inspection of Abbey Lodge Care Home, due to concerns received about the quality of care, people's safety and its leadership.

"When we inspected, we found a service that wasn’t being well-led, staff told us they didn’t feel listened to and they were concerned about the poor culture and management at the home. The provider didn’t ensure there was clear guidance for medicines in place and there wasn’t always trained staff available during the night to administer medicines.

"Additionally, there was little evidence of learning from incidents and we weren’t assured the provider’s infection prevention and control policy was up to date. All of these issues need addressing as a matter of urgency.

"During our inspection, we also found people weren’t always supported by trained staff who understood people’s needs. Risk assessments weren’t always up to date or complete, and we were concerned there wasn’t always suitable care plans for people. We saw one person with diabetes had no care plan and staff were not trained to deal with their condition, placing this person at significant risk of harm. We also saw care plans which advised staff to restrain people during periods of distress. This put vulnerable people at risk.

"The provider didn’t always refer people to healthcare professionals appropriately and professionals also raised concerns with us that the provider had consistently failed to identify where people required external healthcare support in a timely way.

"When people lost a significant amount of weight, the provider failed to take action and we were concerned to see people weren’t always supported appropriately by staff to safely eat and drink which put them at risk of choking.

“Since our inspection, we are aware that all residents have moved out to alternative accommodation.”

Inspectors found the care home had failed to effectively manage the risk of preventing and controlling the spread of infections, failed to ensure risk assessments were in place, failed to have "effective oversight" of people's nutrition and hydration needs.

And the provider had failed to ensure all potential safeguarding concerns had been referred to the council, and the provider had failed to ensure they obtained full employment history from staff to their employment.

The Cranmere Avenue care home provides personal and nursing care for up to 26 older people, some of which are living with dementia. The Abbey Lodge complex sits in an enclosed and gated site that extends to 0.47 acres, surrounded by housing and a short distance from the A41 Wergs Road.

James Brady, commercial property agent at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a fully equipped care home for up to 26 residents, spread across a substantial two storey detached property with facilities including a small commercial kitchen.

“As well as its potential use as a care or nursing home, the property could be suitable for a variety of alternate uses – for instance residential or a HMO (house of multiple occupancy), subject to securing the necessary planning consents.

“The owners are prepared to offer flexible lease terms and might agree to some internal changes, although that is unlikely to include structural alterations.

“However, as an enclosed and gated care home site in a highly popular and peaceful residential area, we are expecting considerable interest from a range of operators, both regional and national. This property is a highly attractive proposition.”